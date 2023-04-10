Senators vs. Hurricanes Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - April 10
The Carolina Hurricanes (50-20-9) square off against the Ottawa Senators (38-35-7) at Canadian Tire Centre on Monday, April 10 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, SNE, RDS, and BSSO. The Hurricanes lost to the Buffalo Sabres 4-3 in their last outing, while the Senators are coming off a 7-4 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!
The Senators have gone 4-4-2 over their past 10 games, putting up 35 goals while giving up 35 in that time. On 34 power-play opportunities during that time, they have scored eight goals (23.5%).
Here is our pick for who will clinch the victory in Monday's game.
Senators vs. Hurricanes Predictions for Monday
Our projection model for this contest expects a final score of Hurricanes 4, Senators 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Hurricanes (-190)
- Computer Predicted Total: 6.2
- Computer Predicted Spread: Hurricanes (-0.1)
Check out the latest odds for this game and place your bets with DraftKings.
Senators Splits and Trends
- The Senators (38-35-7 overall) have posted a record of 8-7-15 in matchups that have needed OT this season.
- Ottawa has earned 30 points (12-7-6) in its 25 games decided by one goal.
- This season the Senators scored only one goal in 13 games and they lost every time.
- Ottawa has earned 10 points (4-8-2 record) this season when scoring exactly two goals .
- The Senators have scored at least three goals 48 times, earning 73 points from those matchups (34-9-5).
- This season, Ottawa has recorded a single power-play goal in 29 games has a record of 16-9-4 in those matchups.
- When it outshoots its opponent this season, Ottawa has posted a record of 26-18-2 (54 points).
- The Senators have been outshot by opponents 33 times this season, and earned 29 points in those games.
|Hurricanes Rank
|Hurricanes AVG
|Senators AVG
|Senators Rank
|17th
|3.16
|Goals Scored
|3.16
|17th
|2nd
|2.56
|Goals Allowed
|3.3
|21st
|3rd
|34.9
|Shots
|33.5
|6th
|1st
|25.9
|Shots Allowed
|31.3
|18th
|19th
|20.2%
|Power Play %
|23.9%
|7th
|2nd
|83.7%
|Penalty Kill %
|80.1%
|14th
Put your picks to the test and bet with DraftKings.
Senators vs. Hurricanes Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Monday, April 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, SNE, RDS, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Where: Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario
Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.