The Carolina Hurricanes (50-20-9) square off against the Ottawa Senators (38-35-7) at Canadian Tire Centre on Monday, April 10 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, SNE, RDS, and BSSO. The Hurricanes lost to the Buffalo Sabres 4-3 in their last outing, while the Senators are coming off a 7-4 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The Senators have gone 4-4-2 over their past 10 games, putting up 35 goals while giving up 35 in that time. On 34 power-play opportunities during that time, they have scored eight goals (23.5%).

Here is our pick for who will clinch the victory in Monday's game.

Senators vs. Hurricanes Predictions for Monday

Our projection model for this contest expects a final score of Hurricanes 4, Senators 3.

Moneyline Pick: Hurricanes (-190)

Hurricanes (-190) Computer Predicted Total: 6.2

6.2 Computer Predicted Spread: Hurricanes (-0.1)

Senators Splits and Trends

The Senators (38-35-7 overall) have posted a record of 8-7-15 in matchups that have needed OT this season.

Ottawa has earned 30 points (12-7-6) in its 25 games decided by one goal.

This season the Senators scored only one goal in 13 games and they lost every time.

Ottawa has earned 10 points (4-8-2 record) this season when scoring exactly two goals .

The Senators have scored at least three goals 48 times, earning 73 points from those matchups (34-9-5).

This season, Ottawa has recorded a single power-play goal in 29 games has a record of 16-9-4 in those matchups.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Ottawa has posted a record of 26-18-2 (54 points).

The Senators have been outshot by opponents 33 times this season, and earned 29 points in those games.

Hurricanes Rank Hurricanes AVG Senators AVG Senators Rank 17th 3.16 Goals Scored 3.16 17th 2nd 2.56 Goals Allowed 3.3 21st 3rd 34.9 Shots 33.5 6th 1st 25.9 Shots Allowed 31.3 18th 19th 20.2% Power Play % 23.9% 7th 2nd 83.7% Penalty Kill % 80.1% 14th

Senators vs. Hurricanes Game Time and TV Channel

When: Monday, April 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, April 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, SNE, RDS, and BSSO

ESPN+, SNE, RDS, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario

