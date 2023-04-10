The New York Yankees and Isiah Kiner-Falefa, who went 0-for-2 last time in action, take on Shane Bieber and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Monday at 6:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Orioles.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023

6:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Stadium: Progressive Field

Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber

Shane Bieber TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate (2022)

Kiner-Falefa hit .263 with 20 doubles, four home runs and 37 walks.

Kiner-Falefa reached base via a hit in 95 of 148 games last season (64.2%), including multiple hits in 21.6% of those games (32 of them).

He went yard in four of 148 games in 2022 (2.7%), including 0.8% of his trips to the dish.

Kiner-Falefa drove in a run in 35 games last season out of 148 (23.6%), including multiple RBIs in 5.4% of those games (eight times) and three or more RBIs on four occasions..

He came around to score in 37.2% of his games last year (55 of 148), with more than one run on 12 occasions (8.1%).

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 70 GP 69 .264 AVG .261 .310 OBP .327 .339 SLG .320 14 XBH 10 2 HR 2 27 RBI 21 34/14 K/BB 38/23 9 SB 13 Home Away 75 GP 73 49 (65.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 46 (63.0%) 18 (24.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 14 (19.2%) 28 (37.3%) Games w/1+ Run 27 (37.0%) 2 (2.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (2.7%) 18 (24.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 17 (23.3%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings (2022)