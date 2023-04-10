Oswaldo Cabrera Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Guardians - April 10
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Oswaldo Cabrera -- 0-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Shane Bieber on the hill, on April 10 at 6:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Orioles.
Oswaldo Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Oswaldo Cabrera At The Plate
- Cabrera is hitting .259 with two doubles and a walk.
- In four of eight games this season (50.0%), Cabrera has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has not homered in his eight games this year.
- Cabrera has an RBI in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, but just a single run each time.
Oswaldo Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|3
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (33.3%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (33.3%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (33.3%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Guardians' 3.92 team ERA ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Guardians rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (nine total, 0.9 per game).
- Bieber (0-0) makes the start for the Guardians, his third of the season.
- His last time out was on Wednesday against the Oakland Athletics, when the righty threw six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing three hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 30th in ERA (2.25), 14th in WHIP (.833), and 65th in K/9 (7.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
