Oswaldo Cabrera -- 0-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Shane Bieber on the hill, on April 10 at 6:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Orioles.

Oswaldo Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023

6:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field

Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber

Shane Bieber TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Oswaldo Cabrera At The Plate

Cabrera is hitting .259 with two doubles and a walk.

In four of eight games this season (50.0%), Cabrera has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has not homered in his eight games this year.

Cabrera has an RBI in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.

He has scored a run in two games this season, but just a single run each time.

Oswaldo Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 3 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (33.3%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (33.3%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings