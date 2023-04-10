The Carolina Hurricanes (50-20-9) will visit the Ottawa Senators (38-35-7) on Monday, with the Hurricanes coming off a defeat and the Senators off a win.

The Hurricanes game against the Senators can be watched on ESPN+, SNE, RDS, and BSSO, so tune in to take in the action.

Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Monday, April 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, April 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, SNE, RDS, and BSSO

Where: Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario

Senators vs. Hurricanes Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 4/4/2023 Hurricanes Senators 3-2 (F/OT) CAR 2/24/2023 Hurricanes Senators 4-0 CAR

Senators Stats & Trends

The Senators concede 3.3 goals per game (264 in total), 21st in the league.

The Senators' 253 goals on the season (3.2 per game) rank them 17th in the league.

In the past 10 games, the Senators have gone 4-4-2 (60.0% of possible points).

On the defensive side, the Senators have given up 35 goals (3.5 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.5 goals per game (35 total) over that span.

Senators Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Tim Stützle 76 37 49 86 62 58 41.1% Brady Tkachuk 80 35 45 80 50 30 48.3% Claude Giroux 80 32 42 74 32 51 58.7% Alex DeBrincat 80 27 39 66 38 44 52.6% Drake Batherson 80 22 39 61 38 38 34.2%

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

The Hurricanes have given up 202 total goals (2.6 per game), the second-fewest in league action.

The Hurricanes' 250 total goals (3.2 per game) make them the 19th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

Over the last 10 contests, the Hurricanes have claimed 65.0% of the possible points with a 4-5-1 record.

On the defensive side, the Hurricanes have given up 2.3 goals per game (23 total) over those 10 outings.

They have totaled 22 goals over that stretch.

Hurricanes Key Players