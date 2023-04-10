The Carolina Hurricanes (50-20-9) will visit the Ottawa Senators (38-35-7) on Monday, with the Hurricanes coming off a defeat and the Senators off a win.

The Hurricanes game against the Senators can be watched on ESPN+, SNE, RDS, and BSSO.

Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Monday, April 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, SNE, RDS, and BSSO
  • Where: Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario

Senators vs. Hurricanes Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
4/4/2023 Hurricanes Senators 3-2 (F/OT) CAR
2/24/2023 Hurricanes Senators 4-0 CAR

Senators Stats & Trends

  • The Senators concede 3.3 goals per game (264 in total), 21st in the league.
  • The Senators' 253 goals on the season (3.2 per game) rank them 17th in the league.
  • In the past 10 games, the Senators have gone 4-4-2 (60.0% of possible points).
  • On the defensive side, the Senators have given up 35 goals (3.5 per game) in those 10 outings.
  • They have averaged 3.5 goals per game (35 total) over that span.

Senators Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Tim Stützle 76 37 49 86 62 58 41.1%
Brady Tkachuk 80 35 45 80 50 30 48.3%
Claude Giroux 80 32 42 74 32 51 58.7%
Alex DeBrincat 80 27 39 66 38 44 52.6%
Drake Batherson 80 22 39 61 38 38 34.2%

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

  • The Hurricanes have given up 202 total goals (2.6 per game), the second-fewest in league action.
  • The Hurricanes' 250 total goals (3.2 per game) make them the 19th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
  • Over the last 10 contests, the Hurricanes have claimed 65.0% of the possible points with a 4-5-1 record.
  • On the defensive side, the Hurricanes have given up 2.3 goals per game (23 total) over those 10 outings.
  • They have totaled 22 goals over that stretch.

Hurricanes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Martin Necas 79 28 41 69 64 43 45.4%
Sebastian Aho 72 35 31 66 60 60 51.4%
Brent Burns 79 14 42 56 49 54 100%
Andrei Svechnikov 64 23 32 55 49 35 44.4%
Jesperi Kotkaniemi 79 16 23 39 47 28 52.1%

