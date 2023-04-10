Senators vs. Hurricanes: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Carolina Hurricanes (50-20-9) take on the Ottawa Senators (38-35-7) at Canadian Tire Centre on Monday, April 10 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, SNE, RDS, and BSSO. The Hurricanes lost to the Buffalo Sabres 4-3 in their last outing, while the Senators are coming off a 7-4 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning.
Senators vs. Hurricanes Game Info
- When: Monday, April 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, SNE, RDS, and BSSO
- Where: Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Hurricanes (-190)
|Senators (+160)
|-
Senators Betting Insights
- This season the Senators have won 15 of the 43 games, or 34.9%, in which they've been an underdog.
- Ottawa has entered 18 games this season as an underdog by +160 or more and is 4-14 in those contests.
- The Senators have a 38.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
Senators vs. Hurricanes Rankings
|Hurricanes Total (Rank)
|Senators Total (Rank)
|250 (19th)
|Goals
|253 (17th)
|202 (2nd)
|Goals Allowed
|264 (21st)
|49 (19th)
|Power Play Goals
|71 (2nd)
|40 (7th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|57 (22nd)
Senators Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 games, Ottawa has gone over the total three times.
- Over their last 10 games, Senators' game goal totals average 8.2 goals, equal to their season-long game scoring average.
- The Senators' 253 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 17th in the NHL.
- The Senators have allowed 3.3 goals per game, 264 total, which ranks 21st among NHL teams.
- Their 21st-ranked goal differential is -11.
