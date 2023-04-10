The Carolina Hurricanes (50-20-9) take on the Ottawa Senators (38-35-7) at Canadian Tire Centre on Monday, April 10 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, SNE, RDS, and BSSO. The Hurricanes lost to the Buffalo Sabres 4-3 in their last outing, while the Senators are coming off a 7-4 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Senators vs. Hurricanes Game Info

When: Monday, April 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

ESPN+, SNE, RDS, and BSSO Where: Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario

Favorite Underdog Total Hurricanes (-190) Senators (+160) -

Senators Betting Insights

This season the Senators have won 15 of the 43 games, or 34.9%, in which they've been an underdog.

Ottawa has entered 18 games this season as an underdog by +160 or more and is 4-14 in those contests.

The Senators have a 38.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Senators vs. Hurricanes Rankings

Hurricanes Total (Rank) Senators Total (Rank) 250 (19th) Goals 253 (17th) 202 (2nd) Goals Allowed 264 (21st) 49 (19th) Power Play Goals 71 (2nd) 40 (7th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 57 (22nd)

Senators Advanced Stats

In its past 10 games, Ottawa has gone over the total three times.

Over their last 10 games, Senators' game goal totals average 8.2 goals, equal to their season-long game scoring average.

The Senators' 253 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 17th in the NHL.

The Senators have allowed 3.3 goals per game, 264 total, which ranks 21st among NHL teams.

Their 21st-ranked goal differential is -11.

