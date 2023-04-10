Willie Calhoun plays his first game of the season when the New York Yankees square off against the Cleveland Guardians and Shane Bieber at Progressive Field, Monday at 6:10 PM ET.

Willie Calhoun Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023

Monday, April 10, 2023 Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber

Shane Bieber TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Willie Calhoun? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Willie Calhoun At The Plate (2022)

Calhoun hit .135 with three doubles, a home run and nine walks.

Calhoun got a hit in six games last year (out of 22 games played, 27.3%), including one multi-hit game.

Logging a trip to the plate in 22 games last season, he hit only one home run.

Calhoun drove in a run in three of 22 games last season (13.6%), but did not have a multi-RBI game.

In five of 22 games last season (22.7%), he scored a run, including two games with multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Willie Calhoun Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 14 GP 7 .182 AVG .053 .357 OBP .100 .364 SLG .053 4 XBH 0 1 HR 0 3 RBI 0 6/8 K/BB 2/1 0 SB 0 Home Away 15 GP 7 5 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (14.3%) 1 (6.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 4 (26.7%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (14.3%) 1 (6.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings (2022)