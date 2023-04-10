Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians will play Anthony Rizzo and the New York Yankees on Monday at Progressive Field, at 6:10 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Yankees vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, April 10, 2023

Monday, April 10, 2023 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees have hit 16 homers this season, which ranks fourth in the league.

New York is fourth in MLB with a .462 slugging percentage this season.

The Yankees' .247 batting average ranks 14th in the league this season.

New York ranks 14th in the majors with 44 total runs scored this season.

The Yankees have an OBP of .327 this season, which ranks 16th in MLB.

The Yankees rank 15th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of nine whiffs per contest.

New York has an 11.4 K/9 rate this season as a staff, which is best in baseball.

New York pitchers have a combined ERA of 2.81 ERA this year, fourth-best in baseball.

Yankees pitchers have a 1.125 WHIP this season, third-best in the majors.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

Domingo German will get the start for the Yankees, his second of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday, when he threw 4 2/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, giving up four earned runs.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 4/4/2023 Phillies L 4-1 Home Domingo Germán Matt Strahm 4/5/2023 Phillies W 4-2 Home Gerrit Cole Aaron Nola 4/7/2023 Orioles L 7-6 Away Clarke Schmidt Dean Kremer 4/8/2023 Orioles W 4-1 Away Jhony Brito Cole Irvin 4/9/2023 Orioles W 5-3 Away Nestor Cortes Jr. Tyler Wells 4/10/2023 Guardians - Away Domingo Germán Shane Bieber 4/11/2023 Guardians - Away Gerrit Cole Hunter Gaddis 4/12/2023 Guardians - Away Clarke Schmidt Aaron Civale 4/13/2023 Twins - Home Nestor Cortes Jr. Joe Ryan 4/14/2023 Twins - Home Nestor Cortes Jr. Tyler Mahle 4/15/2023 Twins - Home Domingo Germán Kenta Maeda

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.