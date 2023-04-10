(6-4) will match up with the (6-3) at Progressive Field on Monday, April 10 at 6:10 PM ET. Currently sitting at 10 Ks, Shane Bieber will be looking to notch his 200th strikeout of the season.

Oddsmakers list the Guardians as -150 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Yankees +125 moneyline odds to win. The game's over/under has been set at 7.5 runs.

Yankees vs. Guardians Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, April 10, 2023

Monday, April 10, 2023 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Probable Pitchers: Bieber - CLE (0-0, 2.25 ERA) vs Domingo German - NYY (0-1, 7.71 ERA)

Yankees vs. Guardians Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

If you're wanting to wager on the Yankees and Guardians game but want some assistance with how to get started, here's a quick rundown. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Yankees (+125) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they end up winning, you'd get $22.50 back in your pocket.

Yankees vs. Guardians Betting Trends and Insights

The Guardians have entered the game as favorites five times this season and won twice.

The Guardians have played as moneyline favorites of -150 or shorter in only two games this season, which they split 1-1.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Cleveland has a 60% chance to win.

The Yankees will be named as the underdog for the first time this season.

The Yankees have yet to play a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +125.

Yankees vs. Guardians Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U DJ LeMahieu 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+270) Anthony Rizzo 0.5 (-182) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+200) Aaron Judge 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+230) 0.5 (+145) Giancarlo Stanton 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+190) Gleyber Torres 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+230)

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +800 3rd 1st Win AL East +155 - 2nd

