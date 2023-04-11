Aaron Hicks Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Guardians - April 11
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Aaron Hicks -- 1-for-4 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Hunter Gaddis on the mound, on April 11 at 6:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Orioles.
Aaron Hicks Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Hunter Gaddis
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Aaron Hicks At The Plate (2022)
- Hicks hit .216 with nine doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 65 walks.
- Hicks got a hit in 41.7% of his 132 games last year, with at least two hits in 18.9% of those contests.
- He hit a home run in 6.1% of his games last year (eight of 132), and 1.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Hicks picked up an RBI in 25 of 132 games last season, with multiple RBIs in nine of them. He drove in three or more runs in five games.
- He came around to score 43 times in 132 games (32.6%) last season, including 11 occasions when he scored more than once (8.3%).
Aaron Hicks Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|66
|.164
|AVG
|.256
|.303
|OBP
|.358
|.230
|SLG
|.374
|5
|XBH
|14
|3
|HR
|5
|16
|RBI
|24
|56/31
|K/BB
|53/34
|4
|SB
|6
|Home
|Away
|60
|GP
|72
|20 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|35 (48.6%)
|6 (10.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|19 (26.4%)
|17 (28.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|26 (36.1%)
|3 (5.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (6.9%)
|9 (15.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|16 (22.2%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Guardians pitching staff last season ranked 16th in the big leagues.
- The Guardians had the sixth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.46).
- The Guardians allowed 172 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 15th in baseball.
- The Guardians will send Gaddis (0-0) to the mound to make his third start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Oakland Athletics, when he tossed six scoreless innings while giving up one hit.
