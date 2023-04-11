Aaron Hicks -- 1-for-4 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Hunter Gaddis on the mound, on April 11 at 6:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Orioles.

Aaron Hicks Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

6:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Hunter Gaddis TV Channel: BSGL

Aaron Hicks At The Plate (2022)

Hicks hit .216 with nine doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 65 walks.

Hicks got a hit in 41.7% of his 132 games last year, with at least two hits in 18.9% of those contests.

He hit a home run in 6.1% of his games last year (eight of 132), and 1.8% of his trips to the dish.

Hicks picked up an RBI in 25 of 132 games last season, with multiple RBIs in nine of them. He drove in three or more runs in five games.

He came around to score 43 times in 132 games (32.6%) last season, including 11 occasions when he scored more than once (8.3%).

Aaron Hicks Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 54 GP 66 .164 AVG .256 .303 OBP .358 .230 SLG .374 5 XBH 14 3 HR 5 16 RBI 24 56/31 K/BB 53/34 4 SB 6 Home Away 60 GP 72 20 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 35 (48.6%) 6 (10.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 19 (26.4%) 17 (28.3%) Games w/1+ Run 26 (36.1%) 3 (5.0%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (6.9%) 9 (15.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 16 (22.2%)

