Aaron Hicks -- 1-for-4 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Hunter Gaddis on the mound, on April 11 at 6:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Orioles.

Aaron Hicks Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Guardians Starter: Hunter Gaddis
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Aaron Hicks At The Plate (2022)

  • Hicks hit .216 with nine doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 65 walks.
  • Hicks got a hit in 41.7% of his 132 games last year, with at least two hits in 18.9% of those contests.
  • He hit a home run in 6.1% of his games last year (eight of 132), and 1.8% of his trips to the dish.
  • Hicks picked up an RBI in 25 of 132 games last season, with multiple RBIs in nine of them. He drove in three or more runs in five games.
  • He came around to score 43 times in 132 games (32.6%) last season, including 11 occasions when he scored more than once (8.3%).

Aaron Hicks Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
54 GP 66
.164 AVG .256
.303 OBP .358
.230 SLG .374
5 XBH 14
3 HR 5
16 RBI 24
56/31 K/BB 53/34
4 SB 6
Home Away
60 GP 72
20 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 35 (48.6%)
6 (10.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 19 (26.4%)
17 (28.3%) Games w/1+ Run 26 (36.1%)
3 (5.0%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (6.9%)
9 (15.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 16 (22.2%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Guardians pitching staff last season ranked 16th in the big leagues.
  • The Guardians had the sixth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.46).
  • The Guardians allowed 172 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 15th in baseball.
  • The Guardians will send Gaddis (0-0) to the mound to make his third start of the season.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Oakland Athletics, when he tossed six scoreless innings while giving up one hit.
