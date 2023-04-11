Anthony Rizzo Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Guardians - April 11
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Anthony Rizzo -- 1-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Hunter Gaddis on the hill, on April 11 at 6:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Guardians.
Anthony Rizzo Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Hunter Gaddis
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Anthony Rizzo At The Plate
- Rizzo is hitting .281 with two doubles, a home run and five walks.
- Rizzo has had a base hit in eight of nine games this season, and multiple hits once.
- He has homered in one of nine games, and in 2.6% of his plate appearances.
- In three games this year, Rizzo has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in three of nine games so far this season.
Anthony Rizzo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|4
|5 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (75.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (25.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (25.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff is 21st in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians' 3.75 team ERA ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (nine total, 0.8 per game).
- The Guardians will look to Gaddis (0-0) in his third start of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Oakland Athletics, when he went six scoreless innings while giving up one hit.
