Anthony Rizzo -- 1-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Hunter Gaddis on the hill, on April 11 at 6:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Guardians.

Anthony Rizzo Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field

Guardians Starter: Hunter Gaddis

TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Anthony Rizzo At The Plate

Rizzo is hitting .281 with two doubles, a home run and five walks.

Rizzo has had a base hit in eight of nine games this season, and multiple hits once.

He has homered in one of nine games, and in 2.6% of his plate appearances.

In three games this year, Rizzo has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in three of nine games so far this season.

Anthony Rizzo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 4 5 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (75.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings