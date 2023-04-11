On Tuesday, Giancarlo Stanton (coming off going 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI) and the New York Yankees face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Hunter Gaddis. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Guardians.

Giancarlo Stanton Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

Stadium: Progressive Field

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Guardians Starter: Hunter Gaddis

TV Channel: BSGL

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Giancarlo Stanton At The Plate

Stanton is hitting .278 with two doubles, three home runs and two walks.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 86th, his on-base percentage ranks 120th, and he is 31st in the league in slugging.

Stanton is batting .350 with one homer during his last outings and is riding a five-game hitting streak.

Stanton has gotten a hit in eight of nine games this season (88.9%), with multiple hits twice.

Looking at the nine games he has played this year, he's went deep in three of them (33.3%), and in 7.9% of his trips to the plate.

Stanton has driven in a run in six games this year (66.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In five of nine games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Giancarlo Stanton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 4 4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (100.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (50.0%) 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (50.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (25.0%) 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (75.0%)

