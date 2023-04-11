Gleyber Torres Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Guardians - April 11
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
After going 2-for-3 with a double and a triple in his most recent game, Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees face the Cleveland Guardians (who will hand the ball to Hunter Gaddis) at 6:10 PM ET on Tuesday.
In his last game, he collected two extra-base hits (2-for-3 with a double and a triple) against the Guardians.
Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Hunter Gaddis
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Gleyber Torres At The Plate
- Torres leads New York in OBP (.537), slugging percentage (.710) and total hits (12) this season.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks eighth, his on-base percentage ranks second, and he is sixth in the league in slugging.
- Torres has gotten a hit in eight of 10 games this year (80.0%), including three multi-hit games (30.0%).
- In 10 games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.
- Torres has picked up an RBI in three games this year (30.0%), with more than one RBI in three of those games (30.0%).
- He has scored in five of 10 games (50.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|4
|5 (83.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (75.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (25.0%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (50.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Guardians have a 3.75 team ERA that ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Guardians give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (nine total, 0.8 per game).
- The Guardians will look to Gaddis (0-0) in his third start of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the Oakland Athletics, when he tossed six scoreless innings while giving up one hit.
