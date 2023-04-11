Isiah Kiner-Falefa Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Guardians - April 11
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Isiah Kiner-Falefa -- 1-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Cleveland Guardians, with Hunter Gaddis on the hill, on April 11 at 6:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 against the Guardians.
Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Hunter Gaddis
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate
- Kiner-Falefa has while batting .067.
- Kiner-Falefa has gotten a hit once in six games this year, but has had no games with more than one.
- He has not homered in his six games this year.
- Kiner-Falefa has not driven in a run this season.
- He has not scored a run this season.
Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|2
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Guardians have the eighth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.75).
- Guardians pitchers combine to surrender nine home runs (0.8 per game), the eighth-fewest in baseball.
- The Guardians are sending Gaddis (0-0) to make his third start of the season.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, the righty tossed six scoreless innings against the Oakland Athletics while surrendering one hit.
