Jose Trevino Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Guardians - April 11
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Jose Trevino (coming off going 0-for-3) and the New York Yankees face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Hunter Gaddis. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Guardians.
Jose Trevino Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Hunter Gaddis
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jose Trevino? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Jose Trevino At The Plate
- Trevino has a home run and a walk while hitting .217.
- Trevino has had a base hit in four of seven games this season, and multiple hits once.
- He has gone deep in one of seven games, and in 4.2% of his plate appearances.
- Trevino has picked up an RBI in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has scored in four games this year (57.1%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jose Trevino Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|3
|3 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (33.3%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (66.7%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 21st in the league.
- The Guardians have a 3.75 team ERA that ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Guardians surrender the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (nine total, 0.8 per game).
- Gaddis (0-0) gets the starting nod for the Guardians, his third this season.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, the righty tossed six scoreless innings against the Oakland Athletics while surrendering one hit.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.