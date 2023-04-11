Oswaldo Cabrera Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Guardians - April 11
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Oswaldo Cabrera -- 0-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Hunter Gaddis on the hill, on April 11 at 6:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Orioles.
Oswaldo Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Hunter Gaddis
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Oswaldo Cabrera At The Plate
- Cabrera has two doubles and a walk while hitting .259.
- In four of eight games this year (50.0%), Cabrera has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- In eight games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
- Cabrera has driven in a run in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, but just one run each time.
Oswaldo Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|3
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (33.3%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (33.3%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (33.3%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 21st in the league.
- The Guardians have the eighth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.75).
- Guardians pitchers combine to allow nine home runs (0.8 per game), the eighth-fewest in baseball.
- Gaddis (0-0) takes the mound for the Guardians to make his third start this season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Oakland Athletics, when he went six scoreless innings while giving up one hit.
