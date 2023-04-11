Gerrit Cole will aim to shut down Jose Ramirez and company when the New York Yankees take on the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday at 6:10 PM ET, at Progressive Field.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Yankees vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees rank fourth in baseball with 16 home runs. They average 1.6 per game.

New York ranks fifth in MLB with a .452 slugging percentage.

The Yankees' .241 batting average ranks 19th in the majors.

New York has the No. 17 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.6 runs per game (46 total runs).

The Yankees' .321 on-base percentage ranks 18th in MLB.

The Yankees' 8.9 strikeouts per game rank 14th in the majors.

The pitching staff for New York has a collective 10.7 K/9, the first-best in the majors.

New York has a 2.76 team ERA that ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Yankees pitchers combine for the No. 5 WHIP in the majors (1.170).

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

Cole (2-0) makes the start for the Yankees, his third of the season.

The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he went 6 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.

Cole is looking to build on a second-game quality start streak in this outing.

Cole will look to go five or more innings for his third straight appearance. He's averaging 6.1 frames per outing.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 4/5/2023 Phillies W 4-2 Home Gerrit Cole Aaron Nola 4/7/2023 Orioles L 7-6 Away Clarke Schmidt Dean Kremer 4/8/2023 Orioles W 4-1 Away Jhony Brito Cole Irvin 4/9/2023 Orioles W 5-3 Away Nestor Cortes Jr. Tyler Wells 4/10/2023 Guardians L 3-2 Away Domingo Germán Shane Bieber 4/11/2023 Guardians - Away Gerrit Cole Hunter Gaddis 4/12/2023 Guardians - Away Clarke Schmidt Aaron Civale 4/13/2023 Twins - Home Nestor Cortes Jr. Joe Ryan 4/14/2023 Twins - Home Nestor Cortes Jr. Tyler Mahle 4/15/2023 Twins - Home Domingo Germán Kenta Maeda 4/16/2023 Twins - Home Gerrit Cole Pablo Lopez

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.