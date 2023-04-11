(6-4) will go head to head against the (7-4) at Progressive Field on Tuesday, April 11 at 6:10 PM ET. Currently sitting at 19 Ks, Gerrit Cole will be looking to tally his 200th strikeout of the season.

Oddsmakers list the Yankees as -175 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Guardians +145 moneyline odds. The total is 8 runs for this game.

Yankees vs. Guardians Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Probable Pitchers: Cole - NYY (2-0, 0.73 ERA) vs Hunter Gaddis - CLE (0-0, 3.72 ERA)

Yankees vs. Guardians Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Yankees versus Guardians game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Yankees (-175) in this matchup, means that you think the Yankees will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $15.71 back.

And that's not all. There are lots of other ways to bet, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Aaron Judge hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many different ways you can wager on games.

Yankees vs. Guardians Betting Trends and Insights

The Yankees have won six of the nine games they've played as favorites this season.

The Yankees have played as moneyline favorites of -175 or shorter in just one game this season, which they won.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for New York.

The Guardians have been underdogs in five games this season and have come away with the win four times (80%) in those contests.

Oddsmakers have given the Guardians the worst odds of winning they have seen this season with a +145 moneyline listed for this contest.

Yankees vs. Guardians Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U DJ LeMahieu 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+220) Anthony Rizzo 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+150) Aaron Judge 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (-133) 0.5 (+155) 0.5 (+105) Gleyber Torres 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+165) Jose Trevino 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+195)

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +800 3rd 1st Win AL East +160 - 2nd

