After going 2-for-5 in his last game, Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees face the Cleveland Guardians (who will hand the ball to Peyton Battenfield) at 1:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5) in his last appearance against the Guardians.

Aaron Judge Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Wednesday, April 12, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Peyton Battenfield

Peyton Battenfield TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +175) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -167)

Looking to place a prop bet on Aaron Judge? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Aaron Judge At The Plate

Judge has 14 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .659, both of which lead New York hitters this season.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 23rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 36th and he is 16th in slugging.

In 72.7% of his games this year (eight of 11), Judge has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (36.4%) he recorded at least two.

In 27.3% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 8.3% of his trips to the plate.

In five games this year (45.5%), Judge has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least one run eight times this year (72.7%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Aaron Judge Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 5 5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (40.0%) 5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (60.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings