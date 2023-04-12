After going 2-for-3 with two RBI in his last game, Anthony Rizzo and the New York Yankees take on the Cleveland Guardians (who will hand the ball to Peyton Battenfield) at 1:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

Anthony Rizzo Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Guardians Starter: Peyton Battenfield
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Anthony Rizzo At The Plate

  • Rizzo is hitting .314 with two doubles, a home run and six walks.
  • He ranks 46th in batting average, 24th in on base percentage, and 80th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB play.
  • In nine of 10 games this season (90.0%), Rizzo has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • He has homered in one game this year.
  • Rizzo has driven in a run in four games this year (40.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In four of 10 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Anthony Rizzo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 5
5 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (80.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (40.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 19th in the league.
  • The Guardians have a 4.33 team ERA that ranks 13th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Guardians pitchers combine to give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (10 total, 0.8 per game).
  • Battenfield takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Guardians.
  • The 25-year-old righty is making his MLB debut.
