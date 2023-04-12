Canadiens vs. Islanders: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The New York Islanders (41-31-9) host the Montreal Canadiens (31-43-6) at UBS Arena on Wednesday, April 12 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, SportsNet, MSGSN, and RDS. The Islanders have won three straight at home.
Canadiens vs. Islanders Game Info
- When: Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, SportsNet, MSGSN, and RDS
- Where: UBS Arena in Elmont, New York
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Islanders (-365)
|Canadiens (+300)
|-
Canadiens Betting Insights
- The Canadiens have been an underdog in 74 games this season, and won 27 (36.5%).
- Montreal has entered eight games this season as the underdog by +300 or more and is 1-7 in those contests.
- The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 25.0% chance of victory for the Canadiens.
Canadiens vs. Islanders Rankings
|Islanders Total (Rank)
|Canadiens Total (Rank)
|238 (22nd)
|Goals
|221 (26th)
|215 (5th)
|Goals Allowed
|296 (29th)
|33 (32nd)
|Power Play Goals
|38 (28th)
|39 (2nd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|75 (30th)
Canadiens Advanced Stats
- Montreal has hit the over once in its last 10 games.
- Over their last 10 games, the Canadiens and their opponents are averaging 7.3 goals, 0.1 goals lower than their season-long per-game average.
- The Canadiens have scored 221 goals this season (2.8 per game) to rank 26th in the NHL.
- The Canadiens have given up 3.7 goals per game, 296 total, which ranks 29th among league teams.
- Their -75 goal differential ranks 28th in the league.
