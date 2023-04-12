The New York Islanders (41-31-9) host the Montreal Canadiens (31-43-6) at UBS Arena on Wednesday, April 12 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, SportsNet, MSGSN, and RDS. The Islanders have won three straight at home.

Canadiens vs. Islanders Game Info

When: Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

UBS Arena in Elmont, New York

Favorite Underdog Total Islanders (-365) Canadiens (+300) -

Canadiens Betting Insights

The Canadiens have been an underdog in 74 games this season, and won 27 (36.5%).

Montreal has entered eight games this season as the underdog by +300 or more and is 1-7 in those contests.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 25.0% chance of victory for the Canadiens.

Canadiens vs. Islanders Rankings

Islanders Total (Rank) Canadiens Total (Rank) 238 (22nd) Goals 221 (26th) 215 (5th) Goals Allowed 296 (29th) 33 (32nd) Power Play Goals 38 (28th) 39 (2nd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 75 (30th)

Canadiens Advanced Stats

Montreal has hit the over once in its last 10 games.

Over their last 10 games, the Canadiens and their opponents are averaging 7.3 goals, 0.1 goals lower than their season-long per-game average.

The Canadiens have scored 221 goals this season (2.8 per game) to rank 26th in the NHL.

The Canadiens have given up 3.7 goals per game, 296 total, which ranks 29th among league teams.

Their -75 goal differential ranks 28th in the league.

