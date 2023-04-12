The New York Yankees and Franchy Cordero, who went 1-for-4 with a home run and three RBI last time out, take on Peyton Battenfield and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.

Franchy Cordero Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Guardians Starter: Peyton Battenfield

Peyton Battenfield TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Franchy Cordero At The Plate

Cordero has a double, three home runs and two walks while hitting .286.

Cordero has had a base hit in five of six games this season, and multiple hits once.

In three games this year, he has hit a long ball (50.0%, and 13% of his trips to the plate).

Cordero has picked up an RBI in 66.7% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 66.7% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored in four of six games so far this year.

Franchy Cordero Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 2 GP 4 2 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (75.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%) 1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (75.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (75.0%) 1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (75.0%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings