Oswaldo Cabrera -- 1-for-4 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Cleveland Guardians, with Peyton Battenfield on the mound, on April 12 at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Guardians.

Oswaldo Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Peyton Battenfield

Peyton Battenfield TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Oswaldo Cabrera At The Plate

Cabrera is batting .258 with two doubles and a walk.

In five of nine games this season (55.6%), Cabrera has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has not hit a long ball in his nine games this year.

Cabrera has picked up an RBI in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.

He has scored in three of nine games so far this season.

Oswaldo Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 4 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (50.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (50.0%)

