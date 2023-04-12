The Chicago Bulls are 6-point underdogs heading into an NBA Playoffs Play-In game against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday, starting at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN.

Raptors vs. Bulls Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Raptors vs. Bulls Score Prediction

Prediction: Raptors 114 - Bulls 111

Spread & Total Prediction for Raptors vs. Bulls

Pick ATS: Bulls (+ 6)

Bulls (+ 6) Pick OU: Over (212.5)



The Bulls' .524 ATS win percentage (43-39-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Raptors' .500 mark (41-39-2 ATS Record) in 2022-23.

As a 6-point underdog or more in 2022-23, Chicago is 8-4 against the spread compared to the 12-10-1 ATS record Toronto racks up as a 6-point favorite.

When it comes to eclipsing the total in 2022-23, Chicago and its opponents aren't as successful (43.9% of the time) as Toronto and its opponents (52.4%).

The Raptors have a .620 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (31-19) this season, higher than the .426 winning percentage for the Bulls as a moneyline underdog (20-27).

Raptors Performance Insights

Toronto sports a top-five defense this year, ranking fourth-best in the league with 111.4 points allowed per game. On offense, it ranks 24th with 112.9 points scored per contest.

The Raptors are averaging 23.9 dimes per game, which ranks them 23rd in the NBA in 2022-23.

It's been rough sledding for the Raptors in terms of three-pointers, as they are recording just 10.7 made threes per game (fourth-worst in NBA) and are making just 33.5% of their attempted threes (third-worst).

Of the shots taken by Toronto in 2022-23, 64.9% of them have been two-pointers (74.4% of the team's made baskets) and 35.1% have been from beyond the arc (25.6%).

