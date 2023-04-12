The Chicago Bulls are 6-point underdogs heading into an NBA Playoffs Play-In game against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday, starting at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN.

Raptors vs. Bulls Game Info & Odds

  • Date: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Location: Toronto, Ontario
  • Venue: Scotiabank Arena

Raptors vs. Bulls Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Raptors 114 - Bulls 111

Spread & Total Prediction for Raptors vs. Bulls

  • Pick ATS: Bulls (+ 6)
  • Pick OU: Over (212.5)
  • The Bulls' .524 ATS win percentage (43-39-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Raptors' .500 mark (41-39-2 ATS Record) in 2022-23.
  • As a 6-point underdog or more in 2022-23, Chicago is 8-4 against the spread compared to the 12-10-1 ATS record Toronto racks up as a 6-point favorite.
  • When it comes to eclipsing the total in 2022-23, Chicago and its opponents aren't as successful (43.9% of the time) as Toronto and its opponents (52.4%).
  • The Raptors have a .620 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (31-19) this season, higher than the .426 winning percentage for the Bulls as a moneyline underdog (20-27).

Raptors Performance Insights

  • Toronto sports a top-five defense this year, ranking fourth-best in the league with 111.4 points allowed per game. On offense, it ranks 24th with 112.9 points scored per contest.
  • The Raptors are averaging 23.9 dimes per game, which ranks them 23rd in the NBA in 2022-23.
  • It's been rough sledding for the Raptors in terms of three-pointers, as they are recording just 10.7 made threes per game (fourth-worst in NBA) and are making just 33.5% of their attempted threes (third-worst).
  • Of the shots taken by Toronto in 2022-23, 64.9% of them have been two-pointers (74.4% of the team's made baskets) and 35.1% have been from beyond the arc (25.6%).

