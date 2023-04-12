Raptors vs. Bulls Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - NBA Play-In Tournament
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago Bulls are 6-point underdogs heading into an NBA Playoffs Play-In game against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday, starting at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN.
Raptors vs. Bulls Game Info & Odds
- Date: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
- Location: Toronto, Ontario
- Venue: Scotiabank Arena
Raptors vs. Bulls Score Prediction
- Prediction: Raptors 114 - Bulls 111
Spread & Total Prediction for Raptors vs. Bulls
- Pick ATS: Bulls (+ 6)
- Pick OU:
Over (212.5)
- The Bulls' .524 ATS win percentage (43-39-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Raptors' .500 mark (41-39-2 ATS Record) in 2022-23.
- As a 6-point underdog or more in 2022-23, Chicago is 8-4 against the spread compared to the 12-10-1 ATS record Toronto racks up as a 6-point favorite.
- When it comes to eclipsing the total in 2022-23, Chicago and its opponents aren't as successful (43.9% of the time) as Toronto and its opponents (52.4%).
- The Raptors have a .620 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (31-19) this season, higher than the .426 winning percentage for the Bulls as a moneyline underdog (20-27).
Raptors Performance Insights
- Toronto sports a top-five defense this year, ranking fourth-best in the league with 111.4 points allowed per game. On offense, it ranks 24th with 112.9 points scored per contest.
- The Raptors are averaging 23.9 dimes per game, which ranks them 23rd in the NBA in 2022-23.
- It's been rough sledding for the Raptors in terms of three-pointers, as they are recording just 10.7 made threes per game (fourth-worst in NBA) and are making just 33.5% of their attempted threes (third-worst).
- Of the shots taken by Toronto in 2022-23, 64.9% of them have been two-pointers (74.4% of the team's made baskets) and 35.1% have been from beyond the arc (25.6%).
