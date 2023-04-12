The Toronto Raptors, as they attempt to clinch a spot in the postseason, will go up against the Chicago Bulls in an NBA Playoffs Play-in game.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Raptors vs. Bulls matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Raptors vs. Bulls Game Info

Date: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Wednesday, April 12, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Scotiabank Arena

Raptors vs. Bulls Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Raptors vs. Bulls Betting Trends

The Raptors have a +121 scoring differential, topping opponents by 1.5 points per game. They're putting up 112.9 points per game to rank 24th in the league and are allowing 111.4 per contest to rank fourth in the NBA.

The Bulls' +106 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 1.3 points per game) is a result of putting up 113.1 points per game (22nd in NBA) while giving up 111.8 per contest (seventh in league).

The two teams combine to score 226 points per game, 13.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Opponents of these two teams average 223.2 combined points per game, 10.7 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Toronto has covered 41 times in 82 chances against the spread this season.

Chicago has put together a 41-40-1 ATS record so far this year.

