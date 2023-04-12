The Toronto Raptors are 5.5-point favorites heading into a Play-in game in the NBA Playoffs against the Chicago Bulls at Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday, starting at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN. The matchup has a point total of 213.5.

Raptors vs. Bulls Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario TV: ESPN

Favorite Spread Over/Under Raptors -5.5 213.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Raptors Betting Records & Stats

Toronto and its opponents have gone over 213.5 combined points in 62 of 82 games this season.

The average point total in Toronto's outings this year is 224.2, 10.7 more than this matchup's over/under.

The Raptors are 43-39-0 against the spread this season.

This season, Toronto has been favored 50 times and won 31, or 62%, of those games.

This season, Toronto has won 17 of its 23 games, or 73.9%, when favored by at least -225 on the moneyline.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for the Raptors.

Raptors vs. Bulls Over/Under Stats

Raptors vs Bulls Total Facts Games Over 213.5 % of Games Over 213.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Raptors 62 75.6% 112.9 226 111.4 223.2 223.8 Bulls 57 69.5% 113.1 226 111.8 223.2 227.8

Additional Raptors Insights & Trends

The Raptors have gone 6-4 over their past 10 contests, with a 6-4 record against the spread during that span.

In their past 10 contests, the Raptors have gone over the total four times.

Toronto has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered 26 times in 41 opportunities when playing at home, and it has covered 17 times in 41 opportunities on the road.

The Raptors score 112.9 points per game, just 1.1 more points than the 111.8 the Bulls allow.

Toronto has a 31-16 record against the spread and a 33-14 record overall when putting up more than 111.8 points.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.

Raptors vs. Bulls Betting Splits

Raptors and Bulls Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Raptors 43-39 14-12 44-38 Bulls 43-39 13-6 37-45

Raptors vs. Bulls Point Insights

Scoring Insights Raptors Bulls 112.9 Points Scored (PG) 113.1 24 NBA Rank (PPG) 22 31-16 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 32-13 33-14 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 32-13 111.4 Points Allowed (PG) 111.8 4 NBA Rank (PAPG) 7 36-14 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 32-12 36-14 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 30-14

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.