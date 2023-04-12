The Toronto Raptors (41-41) have one player on the injury report for their play-in tournament matchup with the Chicago Bulls (40-42) at Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday, April 12 at 7:00 PM ET.

The Raptors enter this contest following a 121-105 win over the Bucks on Sunday. Gary Trent Jr. totaled 23 points, one rebound and three assists for the Raptors.

Toronto Raptors Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Otto Porter Jr. SF Out For Season Foot 5.5 2.4 1.0

Chicago Bulls Injury Report Today

Bulls Injuries: None

Raptors vs. Bulls Game Info

When: Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario TV: ESPN

Raptors Season Insights

The Raptors average 112.9 points per game, only 1.1 more points than the 111.8 the Bulls allow.

Toronto has a 33-14 record when putting up more than 111.8 points.

In their last 10 games, the Raptors have been racking up 112.6 points per game, an average that's a little lower than the 112.9 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

Toronto knocks down 10.7 three-pointers per game (27th in the league) at a 33.5% rate (28th in the NBA), compared to the 12.2 per outing its opponents make while shooting 37.4% from beyond the arc.

The Raptors average 112.2 points per 100 possessions on offense (16th in the league), and allow 111.4 points per 100 possessions (11th in the NBA).

Raptors vs. Bulls Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Raptors -6 212.5

