In an NBA Play-In Tournament matchup, the Toronto Raptors will play the Chicago Bulls.

Raptors vs. Bulls Game Info

When: Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

ESPN

Raptors Stats Insights

The Raptors are shooting 45.9% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points lower than the 46.7% the Bulls allow to opponents.

Toronto has a 23-10 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.7% from the field.

The Raptors are the 18th best rebounding team in the league, the Bulls rank 20th.

The Raptors record 112.9 points per game, only 1.1 more points than the 111.8 the Bulls give up.

Toronto has a 33-14 record when scoring more than 111.8 points.

Raptors Home & Away Comparison

The Raptors are posting 114.4 points per game at home. When playing on the road, they are averaging 111.3 points per contest.

Defensively Toronto has played better in home games this year, ceding 109.7 points per game, compared to 113 when playing on the road.

When it comes to total threes made, the Raptors have performed worse in home games this year, making 10.7 treys per game, compared to 10.8 away from home. Meanwhile, they've put up a 33.6% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 33.4% mark in road games.

Raptors Injuries