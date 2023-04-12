Wednesday's game at Progressive Field has the New York Yankees (7-4) squaring off against the Cleveland Guardians (7-5) at 1:10 PM (on April 12). Our computer prediction projects a 5-3 victory for the Yankees, who is slightly favored by our model.

The probable starters are Peyton Battenfield for the Cleveland Guardians and Clarke Schmidt for the New York Yankees.

Yankees vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds

  • When: Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET
  • Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio
  • How to Watch on TV: BSGL
Yankees vs. Guardians Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Yankees 5, Guardians 3.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Guardians

  • Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Yankees Performance Insights

  • The Yankees were defeated in the one game they played as the underdog this season.
  • New York has played as an underdog of -110 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.
  • The Yankees have an implied victory probability of 52.4% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
  • The offense for New York is the No. 12 offense in baseball, scoring 5.2 runs per game (57 total runs).
  • Yankees pitchers have a combined ERA of 2.69 ERA this year, fourth-best in baseball.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
April 7 @ Orioles L 7-6 Clarke Schmidt vs Dean Kremer
April 8 @ Orioles W 4-1 Jhony Brito vs Cole Irvin
April 9 @ Orioles W 5-3 Nestor Cortes Jr. vs Tyler Wells
April 10 @ Guardians L 3-2 Domingo Germán vs Shane Bieber
April 11 @ Guardians W 11-2 Gerrit Cole vs Hunter Gaddis
April 12 @ Guardians - Clarke Schmidt vs Peyton Battenfield
April 13 Twins - Nestor Cortes Jr. vs Joe Ryan
April 14 Twins - Nestor Cortes Jr. vs Tyler Mahle
April 15 Twins - Domingo Germán vs Kenta Maeda
April 16 Twins - Gerrit Cole vs Pablo Lopez
April 18 Angels - Clarke Schmidt vs Shohei Ohtani

