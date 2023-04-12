How to Watch the Yankees vs. Guardians Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 12
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 7:19 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Jose Ramirez and Aaron Judge will be among the star attractions when the Cleveland Guardians play the New York Yankees on Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET, at Progressive Field.
Yankees vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
- Time: 1:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Progressive Field
Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Yankees' 17 home runs rank fifth in Major League Baseball.
- New York ranks fifth in the majors with a .453 team slugging percentage.
- The Yankees' .253 batting average ranks 12th in the league this season.
- New York ranks 12th in the majors with 57 total runs scored this season.
- The Yankees have an on-base percentage of .330 this season, which ranks 15th in the league.
- The Yankees rank 14th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.7 whiffs per contest.
- New York has a 10.1 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, fourth-best in baseball.
- New York has pitched to a 2.69 ERA this season, which ranks fourth in baseball.
- Yankees pitchers have a 1.155 WHIP this season, fourth-best in the majors.
Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher
- Clarke Schmidt heads to the mound for the Yankees to make his third start of the season, seeking his first win.
- The right-hander last pitched on Friday against the Baltimore Orioles, throwing 3 1/3 innings and giving up four earned runs.
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Yankees Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/7/2023
|Orioles
|L 7-6
|Away
|Clarke Schmidt
|Dean Kremer
|4/8/2023
|Orioles
|W 4-1
|Away
|Jhony Brito
|Cole Irvin
|4/9/2023
|Orioles
|W 5-3
|Away
|Nestor Cortes Jr.
|Tyler Wells
|4/10/2023
|Guardians
|L 3-2
|Away
|Domingo Germán
|Shane Bieber
|4/11/2023
|Guardians
|W 11-2
|Away
|Gerrit Cole
|Hunter Gaddis
|4/12/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Clarke Schmidt
|Peyton Battenfield
|4/13/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Nestor Cortes Jr.
|Joe Ryan
|4/14/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Nestor Cortes Jr.
|Tyler Mahle
|4/15/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Domingo Germán
|Kenta Maeda
|4/16/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Gerrit Cole
|Pablo Lopez
|4/18/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Clarke Schmidt
|Shohei Ohtani
