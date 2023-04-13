After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees take on the Minnesota Twins (who will start Joe Ryan) at 7:05 PM ET on Thursday.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Guardians.

Aaron Judge Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +160)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)

Aaron Judge At The Plate

  • Judge leads New York with a slugging percentage of .614, fueled by five extra-base hits.
  • Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 39th, his on-base percentage ranks 42nd, and he is 21st in the league in slugging.
  • Judge has picked up a hit in 66.7% of his 12 games this season, with at least two hits in 33.3% of those games.
  • He has homered in 25.0% of his games this year, and 7.7% of his chances at the plate.
  • In five games this year (41.7%), Judge has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored at least once eight times this year (66.7%), including one multi-run game.

Aaron Judge Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 6
5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%)
5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 10.3 K/9, the third-best in the league.
  • The Twins have a 2.50 team ERA that ranks second among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Twins rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (11 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Ryan (2-0) gets the starting nod for the Twins, his third this season.
  • His most recent time out came on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when the right-hander threw six innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing three hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 26-year-old's 3.75 ERA ranks 38th, .750 WHIP ranks sixth, and 12 K/9 ranks eighth.
