After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Anthony Rizzo and the New York Yankees face the Minnesota Twins (who will start Joe Ryan) at 7:05 PM ET on Thursday.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Guardians.

Anthony Rizzo Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Thursday, April 13, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Twins Starter: Joe Ryan

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Anthony Rizzo At The Plate

Rizzo has two doubles, a home run and six walks while hitting .282.

Among qualified batters in MLB action, he ranks 74th in batting average, 46th in on-base percentage, and 105th in slugging.

Rizzo has gotten a hit in nine of 11 games this year (81.8%), with multiple hits twice.

He has hit a home run in one game this year.

In four games this season (36.4%), Rizzo has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least one run four times this season (36.4%), including one multi-run game.

Anthony Rizzo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 6 5 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Twins Pitching Rankings