The Boston Bruins (64-12-5) take a seven-game road win streak into a matchup against the Montreal Canadiens (31-44-6) on Thursday, April 13 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, TSN2, RDS, and NESN.

The Canadiens have put up a 3-7-0 record during their past 10 games. They have scored 26 total goals (four power-play goals on 27 power-play opportunities during that span, for a conversion rate of 14.8%) while conceding 36 goals to their opponents.

Ahead of watching this matchup, here is a look at which team we pick to come out on top in Thursday's action on the ice.

Canadiens vs. Bruins Predictions for Thursday

Our projection model for this contest predicts a final score of Bruins 4, Canadiens 2.

Moneyline Pick: Bruins (-305)

Bruins (-305) Computer Predicted Total: 6.2

6.2 Computer Predicted Spread: Bruins (-2.5)

Canadiens Splits and Trends

The Canadiens have a record of 31-44-6 this season and are 10-6-16 in overtime matchups.

In the 23 games Montreal has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 28 points.

Across the 13 games this season the Canadiens ended with only one goal, they have earned three points.

Montreal has earned nine points (4-18-1 record) this season when scoring a pair of goals .

The Canadiens have scored at least three goals 39 times, earning 56 points from those matchups (26-9-4).

Montreal has scored a single power-play goal in 24 games this season and has registered 22 points from those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Montreal is 13-10-0 (26 points).

The Canadiens have been outshot by opponents 57 times this season, and earned 42 points in those games.

Bruins Rank Bruins AVG Canadiens AVG Canadiens Rank 2nd 3.65 Goals Scored 2.75 26th 1st 2.1 Goals Allowed 3.7 29th 9th 33.1 Shots 27.2 30th 8th 29.8 Shots Allowed 33.7 29th 11th 22.7% Power Play % 16.3% 28th 1st 87.1% Penalty Kill % 71.7% 31st

Canadiens vs. Bruins Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, TSN2, RDS, and NESN

TV Channel: ESPN+, TSN2, RDS, and NESN

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Québec

