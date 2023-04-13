Canadiens vs. Bruins Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - April 13
The Boston Bruins (64-12-5) take a seven-game road win streak into a matchup against the Montreal Canadiens (31-44-6) on Thursday, April 13 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, TSN2, RDS, and NESN.
The Canadiens have put up a 3-7-0 record during their past 10 games. They have scored 26 total goals (four power-play goals on 27 power-play opportunities during that span, for a conversion rate of 14.8%) while conceding 36 goals to their opponents.
Ahead of watching this matchup, here is a look at which team we pick to come out on top in Thursday's action on the ice.
Canadiens vs. Bruins Predictions for Thursday
Our projection model for this contest predicts a final score of Bruins 4, Canadiens 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Bruins (-305)
- Computer Predicted Total: 6.2
- Computer Predicted Spread: Bruins (-2.5)
Canadiens Splits and Trends
- The Canadiens have a record of 31-44-6 this season and are 10-6-16 in overtime matchups.
- In the 23 games Montreal has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 28 points.
- Across the 13 games this season the Canadiens ended with only one goal, they have earned three points.
- Montreal has earned nine points (4-18-1 record) this season when scoring a pair of goals .
- The Canadiens have scored at least three goals 39 times, earning 56 points from those matchups (26-9-4).
- Montreal has scored a single power-play goal in 24 games this season and has registered 22 points from those matchups.
- When outshooting its opponent this season, Montreal is 13-10-0 (26 points).
- The Canadiens have been outshot by opponents 57 times this season, and earned 42 points in those games.
|Bruins Rank
|Bruins AVG
|Canadiens AVG
|Canadiens Rank
|2nd
|3.65
|Goals Scored
|2.75
|26th
|1st
|2.1
|Goals Allowed
|3.7
|29th
|9th
|33.1
|Shots
|27.2
|30th
|8th
|29.8
|Shots Allowed
|33.7
|29th
|11th
|22.7%
|Power Play %
|16.3%
|28th
|1st
|87.1%
|Penalty Kill %
|71.7%
|31st
Canadiens vs. Bruins Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, TSN2, RDS, and NESN
- Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Québec
