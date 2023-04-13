The Boston Bruins (64-12-5) will aim to continue a seven-game road win streak when they play the Montreal Canadiens (31-44-6) on Thursday, April 13 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, TSN2, RDS, and NESN.

Canadiens vs. Bruins Game Info

When: Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, TSN2, RDS, and NESN

ESPN+, TSN2, RDS, and NESN Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Québec

Favorite Underdog Total Bruins (-280) Canadiens (+235) -

Canadiens Betting Insights

This season the Canadiens have been an underdog 75 times, and won 27, or 36.0%, of those games.

Montreal has gone 5-15, a 25.0% win rate, when it's been set as an underdog of +235 or more by bookmakers this season.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 29.9% chance of victory for the Canadiens.

Canadiens vs. Bruins Rankings

Bruins Total (Rank) Canadiens Total (Rank) 296 (2nd) Goals 223 (26th) 170 (1st) Goals Allowed 300 (29th) 62 (9th) Power Play Goals 38 (28th) 36 (1st) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 76 (30th)

Canadiens Advanced Stats

In Montreal's past 10 games, it has gone over the total once.

In their last 10 games, the Canadiens and their opponents are scoring 0.6 fewer goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 7.4.

The Canadiens have the NHL's 26th-ranked scoring offense (223 total goals, 2.8 per game).

The Canadiens have given up 3.7 goals per game, 300 total, which ranks 29th among league teams.

Their 28th-ranked goal differential is -77.

