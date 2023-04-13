Canadiens vs. Bruins: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 7:48 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Boston Bruins (64-12-5) will aim to continue a seven-game road win streak when they play the Montreal Canadiens (31-44-6) on Thursday, April 13 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, TSN2, RDS, and NESN.
Canadiens vs. Bruins Game Info
- When: Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, TSN2, RDS, and NESN
- Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Québec
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Bruins (-280)
|Canadiens (+235)
|-
Canadiens Betting Insights
- This season the Canadiens have been an underdog 75 times, and won 27, or 36.0%, of those games.
- Montreal has gone 5-15, a 25.0% win rate, when it's been set as an underdog of +235 or more by bookmakers this season.
- The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 29.9% chance of victory for the Canadiens.
Canadiens vs. Bruins Rankings
|Bruins Total (Rank)
|Canadiens Total (Rank)
|296 (2nd)
|Goals
|223 (26th)
|170 (1st)
|Goals Allowed
|300 (29th)
|62 (9th)
|Power Play Goals
|38 (28th)
|36 (1st)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|76 (30th)
Canadiens Advanced Stats
- In Montreal's past 10 games, it has gone over the total once.
- In their last 10 games, the Canadiens and their opponents are scoring 0.6 fewer goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 7.4.
- The Canadiens have the NHL's 26th-ranked scoring offense (223 total goals, 2.8 per game).
- The Canadiens have given up 3.7 goals per game, 300 total, which ranks 29th among league teams.
- Their 28th-ranked goal differential is -77.
