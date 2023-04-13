On Thursday, Franchy Cordero (coming off going 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) and the New York Yankees face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Joe Ryan. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

Franchy Cordero Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Thursday, April 13, 2023

Thursday, April 13, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Joe Ryan

Joe Ryan TV Channel: MLB Network

Franchy Cordero At The Plate

Cordero is batting .280 with a double, four home runs and two walks.

In six of seven games this season, Cordero has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

He has homered in 57.1% of his games in 2023 (four of seven), and 14.8% of his trips to the dish.

Cordero has had an RBI in five games this year (71.4%), including four multi-RBI outings (57.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in five games this season (71.4%), but has had no multi-run games.

Franchy Cordero Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 2 GP 5 2 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (80.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%) 1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (80.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (80.0%) 1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (80.0%)

Twins Pitching Rankings