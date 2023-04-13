Gleyber Torres -- 0-for-0 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Minnesota Twins, with Joe Ryan on the hill, on April 13 at 7:05 PM ET.

Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Gleyber Torres At The Plate

  • Torres leads New York in OBP (.522) and total hits (13) this season.
  • Among the qualified batters in baseball, he ranks seventh in batting average, third in on-base percentage, and ninth in slugging.
  • Torres has gotten at least one hit in 75.0% of his games this year (nine of 12), with multiple hits three times (25.0%).
  • In 12 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.
  • Torres has an RBI in three of 12 games this season, with multiple RBI in three of them.
  • He has scored in seven of 12 games (58.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 6
5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (66.7%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The Twins pitching staff ranks third in the league with a collective 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Twins' 2.50 team ERA ranks second across all league pitching staffs.
  • Twins pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (11 total, 0.9 per game).
  • The Twins will send Ryan (2-0) out for his third start of the season.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when he tossed six innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up three hits.
  • The 26-year-old ranks 38th in ERA (3.75), sixth in WHIP (.750), and eighth in K/9 (12) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
