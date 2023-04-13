Gleyber Torres -- 0-for-0 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Minnesota Twins, with Joe Ryan on the hill, on April 13 at 7:05 PM ET.

Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Thursday, April 13, 2023

Thursday, April 13, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Joe Ryan

Joe Ryan TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Gleyber Torres At The Plate

Torres leads New York in OBP (.522) and total hits (13) this season.

Among the qualified batters in baseball, he ranks seventh in batting average, third in on-base percentage, and ninth in slugging.

Torres has gotten at least one hit in 75.0% of his games this year (nine of 12), with multiple hits three times (25.0%).

In 12 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.

Torres has an RBI in three of 12 games this season, with multiple RBI in three of them.

He has scored in seven of 12 games (58.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 6 5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (66.7%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

