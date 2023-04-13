Isiah Kiner-Falefa Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Twins - April 13
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The New York Yankees and Isiah Kiner-Falefa, who went 1-for-4 last time out, battle Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium, Thursday at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Guardians.
Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Thursday, April 13, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate
- Kiner-Falefa is hitting .105 with .
- Kiner-Falefa has gotten a hit in two of eight games this year, but has had no multi-hit games.
- He has not hit a home run in his eight games this year.
- Kiner-Falefa has not driven in a run this season.
- He has scored in one of eight games.
Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|4
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff is third in MLB with a collective 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins have the second-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (2.50).
- Twins pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (11 total, 0.9 per game).
- The Twins are sending Ryan (2-0) out for his third start of the season.
- His last time out came on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when the righty went six innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 26-year-old's 3.75 ERA ranks 38th, .750 WHIP ranks sixth, and 12 K/9 ranks eighth.
