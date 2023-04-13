The New York Yankees and Isiah Kiner-Falefa, who went 1-for-4 last time out, battle Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium, Thursday at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Guardians.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate

  • Kiner-Falefa is hitting .105 with .
  • Kiner-Falefa has gotten a hit in two of eight games this year, but has had no multi-hit games.
  • He has not hit a home run in his eight games this year.
  • Kiner-Falefa has not driven in a run this season.
  • He has scored in one of eight games.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 4
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The Twins pitching staff is third in MLB with a collective 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Twins have the second-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (2.50).
  • Twins pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (11 total, 0.9 per game).
  • The Twins are sending Ryan (2-0) out for his third start of the season.
  • His last time out came on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when the righty went six innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing three hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 26-year-old's 3.75 ERA ranks 38th, .750 WHIP ranks sixth, and 12 K/9 ranks eighth.
