Jose Trevino -- 1-for-4 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Minnesota Twins, with Joe Ryan on the hill, on April 13 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Guardians.

Jose Trevino Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Thursday, April 13, 2023

Thursday, April 13, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Joe Ryan

Joe Ryan TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jose Trevino? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Jose Trevino At The Plate

Trevino has a home run and a walk while batting .222.

In five of eight games this year, Trevino has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

He has gone deep in one game this season.

In three games this season, Trevino has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in four games this season (50.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jose Trevino Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 4 3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (50.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (50.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

Twins Pitching Rankings