Jose Trevino Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Twins - April 13
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Jose Trevino -- 1-for-4 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Minnesota Twins, with Joe Ryan on the hill, on April 13 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Guardians.
Jose Trevino Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Thursday, April 13, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Jose Trevino At The Plate
- Trevino has a home run and a walk while batting .222.
- In five of eight games this year, Trevino has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- He has gone deep in one game this season.
- In three games this season, Trevino has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in four games this season (50.0%), but has had no multi-run games.
Jose Trevino Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|4
|3 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (50.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (50.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (25.0%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 10.3 K/9, the third-best in MLB.
- The Twins have the second-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (2.50).
- The Twins rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (11 total, 0.9 per game).
- Ryan (2-0) makes the start for the Twins, his third of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when he tossed six innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up three hits.
- This season, the 26-year-old ranks 38th in ERA (3.75), sixth in WHIP (.750), and eighth in K/9 (12) among pitchers who qualify.
