Oswaldo Cabrera -- 2-for-4 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Minnesota Twins, with Joe Ryan on the mound, on April 13 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Guardians.

Oswaldo Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Thursday, April 13, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Twins Starter: Joe Ryan

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Oswaldo Cabrera At The Plate

Cabrera is hitting .286 with two doubles and a walk.

Cabrera has picked up a hit in 60.0% of his 10 games this season, with more than one hit in 30.0% of those games.

In 10 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.

Cabrera has driven in a run in three games this year (30.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in four of 10 games so far this season.

Oswaldo Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 5 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (40.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (60.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (60.0%)

