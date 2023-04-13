The Ottawa Senators (39-35-7), losers of five road games in a row, visit the Buffalo Sabres (40-33-7) at KeyBank Center on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSG-B, TSN5, and RDS2.

In the past 10 games, the Senators have put up a record of 5-3-2. They have totaled 37 goals, while allowing their opponents to score 35. They have gone on the power play 37 times during that span, and have capitalized with eight goals (21.6% of opportunities).

Get ready for this matchup by checking out our prediction for who will come out on top in Thursday's hockey action.

Senators vs. Sabres Predictions for Thursday

Our projection model for this game expects a final score of Sabres 4, Senators 3.

Moneyline Pick: Sabres (-140)

Sabres (-140) Computer Predicted Total: 6.9

6.9 Computer Predicted Spread: Sabres (-0.9)

Senators Splits and Trends

The Senators have a 8-7-15 record in overtime games this season and a 39-35-7 overall record.

Ottawa has earned 32 points (13-7-6) in its 26 games that finished with a one-goal margin.

This season the Senators registered just one goal in 13 games and they lost every time.

When Ottawa has scored exactly two goals this season, they've earned 10 points (4-8-2 record).

The Senators have earned 75 points in their 49 games with more than two goals scored.

This season, Ottawa has recorded a single power-play goal in 29 games and registered 36 points with a record of 16-9-4.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Ottawa is 27-18-2 (56 points).

The Senators' opponents have had more shots in 33 games. The Senators finished 12-16-5 in those contests (29 points).

Sabres Rank Sabres AVG Senators AVG Senators Rank 4th 3.55 Goals Scored 3.16 17th 27th 3.65 Goals Allowed 3.28 20th 10th 32.5 Shots 33.5 6th 26th 33.1 Shots Allowed 31.3 18th 8th 23.5% Power Play % 23.4% 9th 28th 73.4% Penalty Kill % 80.1% 14th

Senators vs. Sabres Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, TSN5, and RDS2

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York

