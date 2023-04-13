How to Watch the Senators vs. Sabres Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 13
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 7:18 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Buffalo Sabres (40-33-7) will host the Ottawa Senators (39-35-7) -- who've lost five straight on the road -- on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!
You can turn on ESPN+, MSG-B, TSN5, and RDS2 to take in the action as the Senators attempt to beat the Sabres.
Sabres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, TSN5, and RDS2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Where: KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York
Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Senators vs. Sabres Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|1/1/2023
|Senators
|Sabres
|3-1 OTT
|11/16/2022
|Senators
|Sabres
|4-1 OTT
|10/13/2022
|Sabres
|Senators
|4-1 BUF
Senators Stats & Trends
- The Senators' total of 266 goals conceded (3.3 per game) is 20th in the league.
- The Senators' 256 goals on the season (3.2 per game) rank them 17th in the league.
- In their past 10 games, the Senators have gone 5-3-2 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.
- Defensively, the Senators have allowed 35 goals (3.5 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 3.7 goals-per-game average (37 total) over that stretch.
Senators Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Tim Stützle
|77
|38
|50
|88
|62
|59
|41.3%
|Brady Tkachuk
|81
|35
|47
|82
|50
|30
|48.1%
|Claude Giroux
|81
|34
|43
|77
|32
|52
|58.4%
|Alex DeBrincat
|81
|27
|39
|66
|39
|44
|52.6%
|Drake Batherson
|81
|22
|39
|61
|38
|38
|34.2%
Sabres Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Sabres are giving up 292 total goals (3.6 per game) to rank 25th in NHL action.
- The Sabres score the fourth-most goals in the league (284 total, 3.6 per game).
- In the last 10 contests, the Sabres are 7-2-1 (80.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Sabres have given up 29 goals (2.9 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have totaled 34 goals during that time.
Sabres Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Tage Thompson
|77
|46
|47
|93
|40
|42
|43.1%
|Alex Tuch
|72
|35
|42
|77
|37
|61
|43.2%
|Jeff Skinner
|77
|34
|42
|76
|45
|39
|47.5%
|Rasmus Dahlin
|76
|15
|56
|71
|61
|44
|-
|Dylan Cozens
|79
|31
|36
|67
|20
|35
|48.4%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.