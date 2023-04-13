The Buffalo Sabres (40-33-7) will host the Ottawa Senators (39-35-7) -- who've lost five straight on the road -- on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET.

You can turn on ESPN+, MSG-B, TSN5, and RDS2 to take in the action as the Senators attempt to beat the Sabres.

Sabres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, TSN5, and RDS2

Where: KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York

Senators vs. Sabres Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 1/1/2023 Senators Sabres 3-1 OTT 11/16/2022 Senators Sabres 4-1 OTT 10/13/2022 Sabres Senators 4-1 BUF

Senators Stats & Trends

The Senators' total of 266 goals conceded (3.3 per game) is 20th in the league.

The Senators' 256 goals on the season (3.2 per game) rank them 17th in the league.

In their past 10 games, the Senators have gone 5-3-2 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Senators have allowed 35 goals (3.5 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.7 goals-per-game average (37 total) over that stretch.

Senators Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Tim Stützle 77 38 50 88 62 59 41.3% Brady Tkachuk 81 35 47 82 50 30 48.1% Claude Giroux 81 34 43 77 32 52 58.4% Alex DeBrincat 81 27 39 66 39 44 52.6% Drake Batherson 81 22 39 61 38 38 34.2%

Sabres Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Sabres are giving up 292 total goals (3.6 per game) to rank 25th in NHL action.

The Sabres score the fourth-most goals in the league (284 total, 3.6 per game).

In the last 10 contests, the Sabres are 7-2-1 (80.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Sabres have given up 29 goals (2.9 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have totaled 34 goals during that time.

Sabres Key Players