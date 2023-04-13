The Buffalo Sabres (40-33-7) will host the Ottawa Senators (39-35-7) -- who've lost five straight on the road -- on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET.

You can turn on ESPN+, MSG-B, TSN5, and RDS2 to take in the action as the Senators attempt to beat the Sabres.

Sabres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, TSN5, and RDS2
  • Where: KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York

Senators vs. Sabres Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
1/1/2023 Senators Sabres 3-1 OTT
11/16/2022 Senators Sabres 4-1 OTT
10/13/2022 Sabres Senators 4-1 BUF

Senators Stats & Trends

  • The Senators' total of 266 goals conceded (3.3 per game) is 20th in the league.
  • The Senators' 256 goals on the season (3.2 per game) rank them 17th in the league.
  • In their past 10 games, the Senators have gone 5-3-2 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.
  • Defensively, the Senators have allowed 35 goals (3.5 per game) in those 10 matchups.
  • They are scoring at a 3.7 goals-per-game average (37 total) over that stretch.

Senators Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Tim Stützle 77 38 50 88 62 59 41.3%
Brady Tkachuk 81 35 47 82 50 30 48.1%
Claude Giroux 81 34 43 77 32 52 58.4%
Alex DeBrincat 81 27 39 66 39 44 52.6%
Drake Batherson 81 22 39 61 38 38 34.2%

Sabres Stats & Trends

  • Defensively, the Sabres are giving up 292 total goals (3.6 per game) to rank 25th in NHL action.
  • The Sabres score the fourth-most goals in the league (284 total, 3.6 per game).
  • In the last 10 contests, the Sabres are 7-2-1 (80.0% of possible points).
  • Defensively, the Sabres have given up 29 goals (2.9 per game) in those 10 outings.
  • They have totaled 34 goals during that time.

Sabres Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Tage Thompson 77 46 47 93 40 42 43.1%
Alex Tuch 72 35 42 77 37 61 43.2%
Jeff Skinner 77 34 42 76 45 39 47.5%
Rasmus Dahlin 76 15 56 71 61 44 -
Dylan Cozens 79 31 36 67 20 35 48.4%

