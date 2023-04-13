Senators vs. Sabres: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 7:49 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Ottawa Senators (39-35-7) will aim to stop a five-game road losing streak when they play the Buffalo Sabres (40-33-7) on Thursday, April 13 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSG-B, TSN5, and RDS2.
Senators vs. Sabres Game Info
- When: Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, TSN5, and RDS2
- Where: KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Sabres (-130)
|Senators (+110)
|-
Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today
Senators Betting Insights
- The Senators have won 16, or 36.4%, of the 44 games they have played as an underdog this season.
- Ottawa has a record of 14-25 in games when bookmakers have them as underdogs of at least +110 on the moneyline.
- Sportsbooks have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Senators have a 47.6% chance to win.
Senators vs. Sabres Rankings
|Sabres Total (Rank)
|Senators Total (Rank)
|284 (4th)
|Goals
|256 (18th)
|292 (25th)
|Goals Allowed
|266 (20th)
|62 (9th)
|Power Play Goals
|71 (2nd)
|59 (24th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|58 (22nd)
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Senators with DraftKings.
Senators Advanced Stats
- Three of Ottawa's last 10 outings have hit the over.
- Over their last 10 games, Senators' game goal totals average 8.2 goals, 0.7 goals higher per game than their season-long game scoring average.
- The Senators have the league's 18th-ranked scoring offense (256 total goals, 3.2 per game).
- The Senators' 266 total goals given up (3.3 per game) rank 20th in the NHL.
- Their 21st-ranked goal differential is -10.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.