The Ottawa Senators (39-35-7) will aim to stop a five-game road losing streak when they play the Buffalo Sabres (40-33-7) on Thursday, April 13 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSG-B, TSN5, and RDS2.

Senators vs. Sabres Game Info

When: Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, TSN5, and RDS2

ESPN+, MSG-B, TSN5, and RDS2 Where: KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York

Favorite Underdog Total Sabres (-130) Senators (+110) -

Senators Betting Insights

The Senators have won 16, or 36.4%, of the 44 games they have played as an underdog this season.

Ottawa has a record of 14-25 in games when bookmakers have them as underdogs of at least +110 on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Senators have a 47.6% chance to win.

Senators vs. Sabres Rankings

Sabres Total (Rank) Senators Total (Rank) 284 (4th) Goals 256 (18th) 292 (25th) Goals Allowed 266 (20th) 62 (9th) Power Play Goals 71 (2nd) 59 (24th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 58 (22nd)

Senators Advanced Stats

Three of Ottawa's last 10 outings have hit the over.

Over their last 10 games, Senators' game goal totals average 8.2 goals, 0.7 goals higher per game than their season-long game scoring average.

The Senators have the league's 18th-ranked scoring offense (256 total goals, 3.2 per game).

The Senators' 266 total goals given up (3.3 per game) rank 20th in the NHL.

Their 21st-ranked goal differential is -10.

