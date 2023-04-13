Jhony Brito will aim to shut down Kyle Farmer and company when the New York Yankees take on the Minnesota Twins on Thursday at 7:05 PM ET, at Yankee Stadium.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Yankees vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, April 13, 2023

Thursday, April 13, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees average 1.5 home runs per game to rank fourth in MLB play with 18 total home runs.

New York ranks seventh in MLB, slugging .443.

The Yankees are 13th in MLB with a .249 batting average.

New York has the No. 10 offense in MLB play, scoring 5.1 runs per game (61 total runs).

The Yankees rank 17th in MLB with a .323 on-base percentage.

The Yankees' 8.6 strikeouts per game rank 12th in baseball.

The 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by New York's pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB.

New York has the third-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (2.72).

The Yankees have the third-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.160).

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

The Yankees will send Brito (2-0) out to make his third start of the season.

The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he threw five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.

Brito will look to go five or more innings for his third straight appearance. He's averaging five frames per outing.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 4/8/2023 Orioles W 4-1 Away Jhony Brito Cole Irvin 4/9/2023 Orioles W 5-3 Away Nestor Cortes Jr. Tyler Wells 4/10/2023 Guardians L 3-2 Away Domingo Germán Shane Bieber 4/11/2023 Guardians W 11-2 Away Gerrit Cole Hunter Gaddis 4/12/2023 Guardians W 4-3 Away Clarke Schmidt Peyton Battenfield 4/13/2023 Twins - Home Jhony Brito Joe Ryan 4/14/2023 Twins - Home Nestor Cortes Jr. Tyler Mahle 4/15/2023 Twins - Home Domingo Germán Kenta Maeda 4/16/2023 Twins - Home Gerrit Cole Pablo Lopez 4/18/2023 Angels - Home Gerrit Cole Griffin Canning 4/19/2023 Angels - Home Clarke Schmidt Patrick Sandoval

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.