Aaron Judge Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Twins - April 14
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
On Friday, Aaron Judge (coming off going 0-for-3) and the New York Yankees face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Louie Varland. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Twins.
Aaron Judge Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Louie Varland
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +160)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -175)
Looking to place a prop bet on Aaron Judge? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Aaron Judge At The Plate
- Judge has an OPS of .956, fueled by an OBP of .382 and a team-best slugging percentage of .574 this season.
- Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 54th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 59th and he is 31st in slugging.
- In 61.5% of his 13 games this season, Judge has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.
- He has homered in 23.1% of his games in 2023, and 7.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Judge has driven in a run in five games this season (38.5%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least once eight times this season (61.5%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Aaron Judge Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|6
|5 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (50.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (33.3%)
|5 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (50.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (33.3%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Twins pitching staff ranks third in MLB.
- The Twins' 2.46 team ERA ranks second across all league pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to give up 13 total home runs at a rate of one per game (to rank 12th in the league).
- Varland will take the mound to start for the Twins, his first of the season.
- It's the first appearance this season for the 25-year-old righty, and his first outing in more than a year.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.