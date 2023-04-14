Anthony Rizzo Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Twins - April 14
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The New York Yankees and Anthony Rizzo, who went 3-for-4 with two home runs and two RBI last time out, take on Louie Varland and the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he smacked two homers in his previous appearance (going 3-for-4) against the Twins.
Anthony Rizzo Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Louie Varland
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Anthony Rizzo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Anthony Rizzo At The Plate
- Rizzo leads New York in slugging percentage (.581) thanks to five extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 34th, his on-base percentage ranks 27th, and he is 25th in the league in slugging.
- In 83.3% of his 12 games this season, Rizzo has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.
- In 12 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- In 41.7% of his games this year, Rizzo has driven in at least one run. In three of those games (25.0%) he recorded two or more RBI.
- In five games this season (41.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Anthony Rizzo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|6
|6 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (66.7%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (33.3%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (33.3%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 10.4 K/9, the third-best in the league.
- The Twins have a 2.46 team ERA that ranks second among all league pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs allowed (13 total, one per game).
- Varland will start for the Twins, his first this season.
- It's the first appearance this season for the 25-year-old right-hander, and his first outing in more than a year.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.