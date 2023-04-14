After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees take on the Minnesota Twins (who will start Louie Varland) at 7:05 PM ET on Friday.

Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023

Friday, April 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Louie Varland

Louie Varland TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Gleyber Torres At The Plate

Torres has 13 hits and an OBP of .480, both of which lead New York hitters this season.

Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 28th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks fifth and he is 23rd in slugging.

In 69.2% of his games this season (nine of 13), Torres has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (23.1%) he recorded multiple hits.

In 13 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.

In three games this season (23.1%), Torres has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (23.1%) he had two or more.

In seven games this season (53.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 6 5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (66.7%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Twins Pitching Rankings