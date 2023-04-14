After going 1-for-4 with an RBI in his most recent game, Jose Trevino and the New York Yankees face the Minnesota Twins (who will start Louie Varland) at 7:05 PM ET on Friday.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Guardians.

Jose Trevino Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Twins Starter: Louie Varland
  • TV Channel: YES
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jose Trevino? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Jose Trevino At The Plate

  • Trevino has a home run and a walk while batting .222.
  • Trevino has picked up a hit in five games this year (62.5%), including one multi-hit game.
  • He has gone deep in one of eight games, and in 3.6% of his plate appearances.
  • Trevino has driven in a run in three games this year (37.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored a run in four of eight games so far this season.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jose Trevino Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 4
3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (50.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (50.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 10.4 K/9, the third-best in the league.
  • The Twins have a 2.46 team ERA that ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Twins pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs surrendered (13 total, one per game).
  • Varland starts for the first time this season for the Twins.
  • It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 25-year-old righty.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.