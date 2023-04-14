Friday's game between the New York Yankees (8-5) and Minnesota Twins (9-4) going head to head at Yankee Stadium has a projected final score of 4-2 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Yankees, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 7:05 PM ET on April 14.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the New York Yankees will send Nestor Cortes Jr. (2-0) to the mound, while Louie Varland will take the ball for the Minnesota Twins.

Yankees vs. Twins Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, April 14, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

How to Watch on TV: YES

Yankees vs. Twins Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Yankees 4, Twins 3.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Twins

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Yankees Performance Insights

In nine games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have a record of 6-3.

In its last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Yankees' last 10 games.

The Yankees have entered the game as favorites 12 times this season and won eight, or 66.7%, of those games.

New York has played as favorites of -175 or more twice this season and won both games.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Yankees have a 63.6% chance to win.

New York has scored 63 runs this season, which ranks ninth in MLB.

The Yankees have the fourth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.37).

