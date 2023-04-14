Yankees vs. Twins Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 14
Friday's game between the New York Yankees (8-5) and Minnesota Twins (9-4) going head to head at Yankee Stadium has a projected final score of 4-2 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Yankees, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 7:05 PM ET on April 14.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the New York Yankees will send Nestor Cortes Jr. (2-0) to the mound, while Louie Varland will take the ball for the Minnesota Twins.
Yankees vs. Twins Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, April 14, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York
- How to Watch on TV: YES
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Yankees vs. Twins Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Yankees 4, Twins 3.
Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Twins
- Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs
Yankees Performance Insights
- In nine games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have a record of 6-3.
- In its last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.
- Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Yankees' last 10 games.
- The Yankees have entered the game as favorites 12 times this season and won eight, or 66.7%, of those games.
- New York has played as favorites of -175 or more twice this season and won both games.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Yankees have a 63.6% chance to win.
- New York has scored 63 runs this season, which ranks ninth in MLB.
- The Yankees have the fourth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.37).
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 9
|@ Orioles
|W 5-3
|Nestor Cortes Jr. vs Tyler Wells
|April 10
|@ Guardians
|L 3-2
|Domingo Germán vs Shane Bieber
|April 11
|@ Guardians
|W 11-2
|Gerrit Cole vs Hunter Gaddis
|April 12
|@ Guardians
|W 4-3
|Clarke Schmidt vs Peyton Battenfield
|April 13
|Twins
|L 11-2
|Jhony Brito vs Joe Ryan
|April 14
|Twins
|-
|Nestor Cortes Jr. vs Louie Varland
|April 15
|Twins
|-
|Domingo Germán vs Tyler Mahle
|April 16
|Twins
|-
|Gerrit Cole vs Pablo Lopez
|April 18
|Angels
|-
|Clarke Schmidt vs José Suarez
|April 19
|Angels
|-
|Jhony Brito vs Patrick Sandoval
|April 20
|Angels
|-
|Nestor Cortes Jr. vs Patrick Sandoval
