Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees take the field on Friday at Yankee Stadium against Louie Varland, who is starting for the Minnesota Twins. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET for the second game of a four-game series.

Oddsmakers list the Yankees as -175 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Twins +145 moneyline odds. The matchup's total has been set at 8.5 runs.

Yankees vs. Twins Odds & Info

Date: Friday, April 14, 2023

Time: 7:05 PM ET

TV: YES

Location: The Bronx, New York

Venue: Yankee Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Yankees -175 +145 8.5 -115 -105 - - -

Yankees Recent Betting Performance

The Yankees have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and won six of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Yankees and their opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Yankees' last 10 games.

Yankees Betting Records & Stats

The Yankees have won eight of the 12 games they were favored on the moneyline this season (66.7%).

New York has played as moneyline favorites of -175 or shorter in only two games this season, which it won both.

The Yankees have a 63.6% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

In the 13 games in which bookmakers have set an over/under for New York, it has combined with opponents to go over the total six times (6-7-0).

The Yankees have not had a spread set for a matchup this season.

Yankees Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 4-3 4-2 5-2 3-3 7-4 1-1

