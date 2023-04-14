Louie Varland will take the mound for the Minnesota Twins in the second of a four-game series against the New York Yankees and Anthony Rizzo on Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

Yankees vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, April 14, 2023

Friday, April 14, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees are fourth-best in MLB action with 20 total home runs.

New York's .434 slugging percentage ranks sixth-best in MLB.

The Yankees have the 20th-ranked batting average in the majors (.241).

New York scores the ninth-most runs in baseball (63 total, 4.8 per game).

The Yankees are 23rd in MLB with an on-base percentage of .310.

The Yankees strike out 8.8 times per game to rank 16th in the majors.

The pitching staff for New York has a collective 9.8 K/9, the fifth-best in the majors.

New York has the fourth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.37).

Pitchers for the Yankees combine for the No. 6-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.209).

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

Nestor Cortes Jr. (2-0) takes the mound for the Yankees to make his third start this season.

In his last appearance on Sunday, the left-hander tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.

Cortes is aiming for his third straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.1 innings per appearance on the mound.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 4/9/2023 Orioles W 5-3 Away Nestor Cortes Jr. Tyler Wells 4/10/2023 Guardians L 3-2 Away Domingo Germán Shane Bieber 4/11/2023 Guardians W 11-2 Away Gerrit Cole Hunter Gaddis 4/12/2023 Guardians W 4-3 Away Clarke Schmidt Peyton Battenfield 4/13/2023 Twins L 11-2 Home Jhony Brito Joe Ryan 4/14/2023 Twins - Home Nestor Cortes Jr. Louie Varland 4/15/2023 Twins - Home Domingo Germán Tyler Mahle 4/16/2023 Twins - Home Gerrit Cole Pablo Lopez 4/18/2023 Angels - Home Clarke Schmidt José Suarez 4/19/2023 Angels - Home Jhony Brito Patrick Sandoval 4/20/2023 Angels - Home Nestor Cortes Jr. Patrick Sandoval

