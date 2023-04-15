After going 2-for-4 with a double in his most recent game, DJ LeMahieu and the New York Yankees take on the Minnesota Twins (who will start Tyler Mahle) at 1:05 PM ET on Saturday.

In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Guardians.

DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Twins Starter: Tyler Mahle
  • TV Channel: YES
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on DJ LeMahieu? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

DJ LeMahieu At The Plate

  • LeMahieu is hitting .263 with four doubles, a triple, a home run and four walks.
  • LeMahieu has gotten a hit in eight of 10 games this season (80.0%), with multiple hits twice.
  • He has hit a home run in one game this year.
  • LeMahieu has had an RBI in three games this year.
  • He has scored in six of 10 games (60.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 5
5 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%)
4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Twins pitching staff ranks second in the league.
  • The Twins have a 2.50 team ERA that ranks second across all league pitching staffs.
  • Twins pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (16 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Mahle (1-1) makes the start for the Twins, his third of the season.
  • The right-hander last appeared in relief on Friday, when he tossed 2/3 innings against the New York Yankees while giving up hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.